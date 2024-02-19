Sub-health centres & village nurses lacking in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A village health nurse who is designated to cater to 5,000 people is forced to cover almost 10 times more than the designated population at Nandhivaram in Chengalpattu district.

This is not restricted to Nandhivaram, but in many municipalities and other areas as there is a need to increase health sub-centres, said health department officials.

Each health sub-centre (HSC) has a village health nurse (VHN) who caters to a population of 5,000. In Nandhivaram, there are five HSCs and the population has increased to around 2.5 lakhs so there is need for more health sub-centres, said an official.

“This is the problem in developing urban areas. One village health nurse is forced to cater to 40,000 people, which is not possible. Many are struggling to meet the requirements and targets,” said a village health nurse.

The core functions of HSCs are delivering maternal and child health, family welfare services, treating minor injuries and implementing all the national and state health programmes at grass root level.