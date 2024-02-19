Summer trailer: Rural Tamil Nadu faces power outages

CHENNAI : Residents in rural parts of the state are experiencing voltage fluctuations and frequent power outages, even though it is not officially summer yet.

According to a senior Tangedco official, the surge in electricity consumption without prior notification to the utility provider is a factor for the strain in the power grid. Purchasing ACs and other high-voltage appliances will automatically increase load, leading to voltage fluctuation, he added.

“Adherence to regulations is the only way to address this issue and failure to comply may result in fines for high tension consumers. Though domestic consumers will not face such penalties, it is important to inform officials when the sanctioned load has exceeded,” the official said.

N Logu, secretary of Consumer Voice expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of Minnagam call centre in rural areas. He complained of extended wait time for complaint resolution and limited nighttime assistance from Tangedco staff.

Highlighting the delay in addressing power issues due to manpower shortages in Coimbatore, Logu urged the power utility to increase the number of Fuse of Call (FOC) centres and staff strength to better serve consumers, especially during the summer.

S Aishwarya Raguraman, a resident of Erulneeki in Tiruvarur district, said, “I receive power only in one phase at my house, despite having a three-phase connection. This often leads to damage to electrical equipment. I have lodged several complaints with the authorities concerned but in vain.” She added they are facing frequent power cuts and requested officials to address the issue before the onset of summer.

“It would be a tough task to tackle this summer as Lok Sabha elections are also happening in April and May. The power demand is predicted to reach 20,744 MW this year,” another senior Tangedco official said.