TIDCO to establish Space Industrial and Propellant Park in Kulasekarapatnam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) establish a new 'Space Industrial and Propellant Park', at an extent of 2,000 acres in Kulasekharapatnam to promote space technology industries.

This comes as ISRO is developing a spaceport in Thoothukudi district for launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles. TIDCO issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) to select a consultant to prepare a feasibility report for setting up of the facilities.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu also stated that development works for India's first PM-MITRA Textile Park (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park) will commence in the coming year at a cost of Rs.1,683 crore, creating two lakh job opportunities.

The park was launched in Virudhunagar district last year. Similarly, an Integrated Textile Park, spanning 111 acres will be developed by SIPCOT in Salem district with an anticipated investment of Rs 800 crore, leading to creation of 8,000 employment opportunities.

In order to create employment opportunities in Thanjavur region, SIPCOT will establish a new industrial park, spanning 300 acres near Sengipatti, at acost of Rs.120 crore. Dedicated efforts will be made to focus on non-polluting industries such as food processing and non-leather footwear in this park.

The minister also announced that SIPCOT will implement a policy to promote Plug and Play facilities from the coming year. In the first phase, these Plug and Play facilities will be set up in Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district and Manallur in Tiruvallur district through public-private partnership.