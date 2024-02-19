Vilavancode Congress MLA S Vijayadharani’s discontent brewing for two years, say insiders

CHENNAI / KANNIYAKUMARI: Even as suspense surrounds Vilavancode Congress MLA S Vijayadharani’s stance after rumours of her joining the BJP swirled, sources in TNCC said the Congress MLA had harboured her dissatisfaction with the party leadership for the past two-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders in Kanniyakumari said that even if she decides to quit, it would not affect the party’s prospects in the district in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

TNCC sources said the discontent started when she was denied the position of the Assembly floor leader, and it escalated recently as she learnt that she would not be fielded as an MP candidate from Kanniyakumari. Meanwhile, Congress circles are abuzz with talks of Vijayadharani switching her allegiance to the BJP and contesting in the polls.

There are also speculations that chances of her renomination from Vilavancode are slim as she has already been given MLA ticket thrice.

Sensing that the Congress’ winning prospect in the district was high, she tried her luck for a Parliamentary seat. However, since sitting MP Vijay Vasanth has shown prospects of victory and has been a significant financial contributor to the Congress, the party’s national leadership reportedly has not given an audience to Vijayadharani.

Following a series of setbacks, the Vilavancode MLA is reportedly eyeing a switch to the BJP, which also has a significant presence in the Kanniyakumari district.

Sources in the BJP also confirmed that she has held talks with the party’s high command, seeking a seat from the district. However, as of Sunday evening, the BJP has reportedly not given her a promising reply.

Congress’ Kanniyakumari district (west) president Dr Binulal Singh told TNIE that Vijayadharani’s exit would not affect the party. “No cadres would follow her to the BJP as she has no support,’’ he said.