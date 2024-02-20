Actor Vijay’s TVK sets target to enrol two crore members

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has set a target to enrol two crore members to the party. The decision was taken during the party’s first district functionaries meeting held at the TVK headquarters on Monday. An app would be rolled out for the membership drive.

The meeting, chaired by TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand, instructed functionaries to strengthen grassroots infrastructure and conduct the membership district-wise and assembly constituency-wise across the state.

He said that Vijay will soon announce an exclusive women-led membership wing to spearhead the membership drive. In-charges for district and assembly constituency will be appointed to coordinate with the women-led membership wing.

The functionaries were told to hold the drive at district, municipal corporation, municipality, block, town panchayat, village unit and ward levels across the state and told to ensure enrolment of general public including first-time and women voters who can become active members of the party.