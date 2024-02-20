Canine distemper scare in TN forests, feral dogs in fringe areas to be vaccinated

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu forest department is on its toes after two confirmed cases of deadly Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) disease were reported in the wild within the last few months. Recently, a jackal in Sivaganga and a leopard cub in Kanyakumari succumbed to the disease, forcing authorities to initiate precautionary measures.

During a District Forest Officers' meeting on Tuesday, a decision was taken to vaccinate the feral dogs inside the core, buffer zones and the fringe areas in all of the wildlife divisions across the state.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told The New Indian Express, "To start with, vaccination drives will be initiated in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts where there is an enhanced threat. Subsequently, all other districts will be covered on priority basis. The vaccines will be purchased with forest department's funds and the drive will be executed in coordination with the animal husbandry department. In Kanyakumari, 600 feral dogs have already been vaccinated."

The CDV is prevalent in feral dogs and can easily spread into the wild. Tigers, leopards, civet cats, wild dogs (Dholes), sloth bears and jackals are all susceptible. Fortunately, wildlife has largely remained safe so far, but now with forest areas shrinking and wild animals venturing outside, the threat of this virus spreading has grown.