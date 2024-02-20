Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar moves writ petition against human rights commission

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister and organising secretary D Jayakumar has moved a writ petition before the Madras High Court against the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) for taking ex parte decision on a complaint filed by him.

D Jayakumar was arrested by the state police in 2022 with a case registered for causing disruption during the 2022 local body election and was later released on bail.

The former minister had alleged human rights violations by the police during his arrest and a complaint was also filed before the SHRC.

However, the SHRC has closed the complaint filed by Jayakumar. Following this, D Jayakumar has moved a writ petition to quash the proceedings and order a fresh enquiry into his complaints.

“The commission had mechanically passed the impugned order closing the proceedings by simply referring to the enquiry report of the police without affording any opportunity to me,” the petition read.

The former minister had alleged that the commission acted in a biased manner in his case. The high court had issued notice to the SHRC and police and directed them to respond within two weeks.