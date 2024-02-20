Perambalur gets new drinking water supply project

PERAMBALUR: The state government, in its 2024-25 budget, on Monday earmarked `366.50 crore for a Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) in Perambalur. The water supply scheme, using Kollidam River as source, will be implemented for providing water to around 65,000 people in Perambalur Municipality and SIPCOT industrial complex located in Erayur and Padalur in the district.

Perambalur municipality, comprising 21 wards, has been grappling with water scarcity for years.

Two decades ago, the region relied on the Kollidam Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) for its water needs. However, the promised supply of drinking water three days a week was not adhered to, causing severe shortages and distress among the residents. Water was distributed only once in 10 days.

In response to the long-standing demand of residents, the government has allocated `366.50 crore for a comprehensive CWSS in the district.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) in Tiruchy, told TNIE, "A new drinking water scheme is based on population growth. We are going to supply 12.34 million litres to Perambalur municipality, at a rate of 135 litre per capita per day (LPCD), at a cost of `271 crore. A total of 98,079 people will benefit from the initiative until the year 2055."

Earlier, based on the population, residents of Perambalur municipality and Kurumbalur town panchayat were given 3.25 millions of liter per day (MLD) at the rate of 70 litre per capita per day (LPCD).

Furthermore, the project includes provisions for distributing 1.65 MLD to the Eraiyur Industrial Park (at a cost of `58.50 crore) and 2.20 MLD to the Padalur SIPCOT Industrial Park (at a cost of `37 crore), totalling 16.19 MLD for the entire Perambalur district, the official said, adding the scheme will be implemented soon.

V Arunraj, a resident of Perambalur said, "We are glad that our long-standing demand has been fulfilled. We are suffering every day. Due to water scarcity, people held several protests and road blockades in the areas under the municipality. So the government should complete the project soon." "After the implementation of the project, it should be continuously monitored," he added.