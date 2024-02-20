Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Free bus travel extended to the hills

CHENNAI: The free bus travel scheme, which is currently available on TNSTC ordinary buses for women, trans persons and persons with disabilities, will be extended to mofussil buses in hilly regions including Kodaikanal, Nilgiris and Valparai. An allocation of Rs 3,050 crore has been made for the fiscal year 2024-25 to compensate state transport corporations to implement the scheme.

Ghat sections like Ooty, Kodaikanal, Valparai and neighbouring villages are serviced by 350-380 buses, with 90-95% mofussil services operated by the respective transport corporations. Ordinary buses constitute only 5% of this share.

As a result, women in hilly regions were unable to avail free travel on government buses. “Mofussil services cover distances of 150-300 km. It is yet to be clarified how far women will be allowed to travel on mofussil buses.”

“Unlike ordinary buses, it’s not possible to allow free travel for 300 km end-to-end on a mofussil bus. We await detailed guidelines for implementing the scheme,” a senior official said.