TN Budge 2024: Some bizmen happy, MSMEs disappointed

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR/MADURAI/CHENNAI: Industrialists, entrepreneurs and MSME sector have welcomed the announcements made in the budget. However, they were disappointed as no announcements were made regarding revoking the EB tariff hike.

Dr K Senthil Ganesh, Chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone said, “Steps taken to attract GCCs and development of IT park at Rs 1,100 cr in Coimbatore will strengthen the IT sector in Tamil Nadu.”

Meanwhile, TNPCIF and Federation of Coimbatore Industries Associations (FOCIA) chief coordinator J James said they are disappointed as no announcements were made regarding revoking the power tariff hike, flyover & ring road construction in Coimbatore and funds to set up an electric motor cluster in Kovai.

Speaking to TNIE in Madurai, N Jegatheesan, president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, “It is disappointing that state contribution of 20% has not been allocated for Madurai Metro rail project.” Tiruppur Exporters Association president K M Subramaniam said, “We welcome the announcement of skill development centres at a cost of Rs 111 crore to train workers, especially in the backward district.”

Vasudevan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association said, “Allocation of Rs 1,557 crore for MSME is insufficient. A newly announced scheme requires capital allocation and will affect the operations of the ministry.”

VN Shiva Shankar SR, senior vice-president, SICCI, said, “It is appreciable that the state’s fiscal deficit has been marginally reduced. But, the proposal to introduce 2,000 e-buses announced last year is yet to be implemented. SICCI recommends that at least 50% of new purchases be electric.”