TN Budget 2024: Thozhi hostels at Rs 26 crore for working women

CHENNAI: The government has renamed the directorate of social defence as the ‘Department of Children Welfare and Special Services,’ which was announced during the budget by the finance minister.

The budget has also allocated Rs 26 crore this year to construct ‘Thozhi’ hostels for working women in major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, which will provide accommodation to 345 women. A total of Rs 7,830 crore has been allocated for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

The minister said that in accordance with the recommendations put forth by the one-man committee chaired by former Justice K Chandru to provide comprehensive suggestions for the efficient operation and administration of government observation homes, special homes, and places of safety, the government has decided to implement necessary reforms.

Furthermore, additional posts including the Chief Protection Officer will be created and efforts will be made to strengthen human resources within the department, the minister added.

He said that in the first phase, a model home called ‘Poonjolai’ will be set up in Coimbatore with amenities such as skill training centre, counselling rooms, library, family members, visiting room, medical examination room, park and playground for children.

The committee in its report had recommended creation of a new department called the Department of Special Services by bifurcating the Directorate of Social Defence and also building at least one home for children in conflict with the law in each district and ensuring adequate recreation facilities for children in the homes.