Vellore: Cop repeatedly assaults drunk man who questioned bus delay

VELLORE: A constable allegedly repeatedly slapped a drunk passenger who raised concerns about the delayed buses to Tiruvannamalai on Sunday night.

Sources said that constable Vijayakumar, stationed at the police outpost at the Vellore North bus stand, engaged in a heated argument with frustrated passengers protesting the delay of the Tiruvannamalai bus. The situation escalated when a person who was allegedly in an intoxicated state demanded answers regarding the delay in bus services. In a fit of rage, the constable allegedly physically assaulted the man, striking him multiple times.

Following the altercation, a spare bus was arranged by the transport official timekeeper, and all passengers, including the person who was assaulted by the cop, boarded. However, tensions flared once again when Vijayakumar boarded the bus and resumed the confrontation, which again escalated to assault against the intoxicated passenger, much to the dismay of other passengers.

Meanwhile, Vellore police, in a press release, stated that the intoxicated passenger had verbally abused the timekeeper and damaged the time chart. The release also stated that based on a complaint filed by transport official timekeeper Sampath Kumar, a case was registered against two individuals by the Vellore North police.

However, media personnel who witnessed the incident said that the accused passenger was merely rambling and did not engage in confrontational behaviour towards the constable or approach the timekeeper’s table.