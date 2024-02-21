Actor Trisha slams former AIADMK functionary for derogatory remark

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha, in a post on ‘X,’ responded to the derogatory comments made against her by former AIADMK member AV Raju after a video of his went viral on social media.

“It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she said.

Raju’s comments came under heavy criticism from fans on Tuesday with some urging Trisha to initiate legal action.

Notably, in November last year, actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologised to Trisha after making defamatory comments against her that drew heavy backlash and a case filed against him by the city police.

AIADMK former Salem West Union Secretary AV Raju has expressed his regret in a video released online. He said, “I have received information that I have defamed the film industry people. I was only speaking politically and not with regards to the film industry. I regret if I have said something which defamed industry persons. I express my apology to the film industry and also the actor.”