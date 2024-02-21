Fireworks factories must train all employees in 3 months: Virudhunagar dt administration

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the recent explosions at cracker units in the districts, Collector VP Jeyaseelan said that highly untrained staff are one of the reasons for the frequent explosions. The collector instructed all cracker units’ foremen and supervisors in the district to complete one-week skill training programmes, conducted by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, within three months. He further warned of strict action against the units in case of non-compliance, and said that their licences will be revoked if they manufacture firecrackers with foremen and supervisors who have not completed the safety directorate’s skill training programme.

According to official sources, based on a government order, foremen, supervisors, and employees working at firecracker units in the district are given one month of training on operational safety at the factories to avoid any untoward incidents. “In a committee meeting held on January 29 at the collectorate, owners of crackers unit stated that the work in factories is affected if employees are sent for training, following which the district collector insisted on providing a full-time training for one week,” sources said, adding that the training started from February 12 as a full-time session for a week.