Haven't joined INDIA bloc, will support anyone with 'selfless' thought for nation: Kamal Haasan
CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said discussions were on for his party MNM's political alliance and stressed it would support any bloc that would "selflessly" think about the nation but desist from being part of "feudal politics."
Addressing reporters here after leading the 7th anniversary celebrations of his Makkal Needhi Maiam, Haasan also welcomed the recent political entry of top Tamil actor Vijay.
Asked if MNM will join the multi-party opposition INDIA bloc, he said, "I have already told you, this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my MNM will be part of it." However, MNM won't join hands with those doing "local feudal politics," he said.
Asked if he has joined the INDIA grouping, he said, "No, I haven't."
On his party's possible political alliance, he said "discussions are on," and that any "good news" in this regard will be communicated to the media.
Kamal Hassan also thanked the election commission for allocating the Torch Light symbol despite being a smaller party.
Hundreds of cadres gathered and welcomed Kamal Hassan with crackers and cultural dances on the occasion.
The question was asked in the backdrop of speculations that Haasan's party was involved in alliance talks with Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.
"The party leaders will decide on the alliance (with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party) at the time of the elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.
Also, Kamal Hassan had come in defence of Udhayanidhi Stalin during the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy against the latter, saying that a young child (Udhayanidhi) was being targeted just because he spoke about Sanatana.
Hassan was seen alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi embarking on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it reached Tamil Nadu earlier in December 2022.
Formed in 2018, Haasan's MNM had faced the 2019 LS polls and the 2021 TN Assembly elections by itself, but failed to put up an impressive show.
Later, MNM extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate during the by-polls in Erode.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)