No mention of modernising direct paddy purchase centres in TN agriculture budget irks farmers

TIRUCHY: The modernisation of direct paddy purchase centres (DPC) not finding mention in the state agriculture budget has disappointed farmers in the district.

"Currently, the DPCs involve a lot of human labour for drying the paddy with high moisture content and packing it. For the works, we have to shell out money. With modernised DPCs, paddy is dried and packed quickly, and with less human intervention. The quality of paddy will also not be affected. This will enable farmers to get the right price for their produce.

We farmers are even ready to pay the electricity costs incurred for this," said farmer leader Vayalur N Rajendran. Pointing to the use of modern dryers by private rice mills, he said, “The facility can be introduced at the DPCs. When e had raised the matter, officials in the agriculture department had assured us of allocating funds towards modernisation of DPCs. The budget, however, made no mention of it."

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam Ayilai Sivasuriyan said, "While offering mobile paddy dryers at subsidised rent is a good initiative, giving subsidy for 10 units alone will not cater to farmers' needs.”

"While setting up modernised DPCs will only solve the problems in procurement, the mobile dryers can be a temporary solution to countering the delay in procurement as well as the wrongdoings at DPCs," he added.