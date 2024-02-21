Son of VAO killed by sand smugglers cracks civil judge exam

THOOTHUKUDI: Nearly 10 months after Marshal Yesuvadian’s father was murdered by sand smugglers for his efforts to curb sand mining in the district, the late government officer’s son has taken the baton to carry his legacy forward. Marshal recently cleared the civil court judge exams conducted by TNPSC.

Lourthu Francis, a village administrative officer, was murdered by Ramasubramanian alias Ramasubbu (42) and Marimuthu (32) on April 25, 2023, at his office at Murappanadu Kovilpathu village, along Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli national highway.

The accused individuals were sentenced to life by the Thoothukudi session court following an intervention from the Madras High Court. The state government granted a government job for Francis' wife Ponsittal on compassionate grounds. But nothing could fill the void.