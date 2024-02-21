Tamil Nadu agriculture budget comes as a mixed-bag for farmers

THANJAVUR: While farmers largely welcomed the announcements in the state agriculture budget, they expressed disappointment over no increase in the incentive for procurement for paddy. A section of them also felt the allocation for schemes like subsidy for propping up banana trees during bunching could have been more.

Sami Natarajan, the general secretary of Tamil Nadu farmers’ association, welcomed the increase in overall allocation for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department by about Rs 3,375 crore as compared to last year.

“Farmers are, however, disappointed as their long-pending demand for increasing the procurement price for paddy and sugarcane as promised in the DMK manifesto was not fulfilled even in the fourth agriculture budget,” he added.

Echoing him, P S Masilamani, the state general secretary of farmers association (AIKS), said, “The DMK promised a procurement price of Rs 2,500/quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000/tonne for sugarcane three years ago. The same is yet to be implemented. We hence demand to increase the same to Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 respectively,” he added. Masilamani also pointed out that the demand for the state to itself implement crop insurance was not met in its latest budget.