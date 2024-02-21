TN agriculture budget 2024: Production of oil seeds, pulses get a leg-up

CHENNAI: In a big push for oil seeds and pulses production, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam announced a handful of measures for increasing the cultivation area along with concessions to farmers.

To attain self-sufficiency in pulses, the Pulses Development Scheme will be implemented during 2024-2025 in an area of 4.75 lakh acres with an outlay of Rs 40.27 crore.

During 2024-2025, cultivation of red gram will be promoted on 50,000 acres as sole crop, bund crop or intercrop at a cost of Rs 17.50 crore.

To popularise the highly remunerative oilseed crops such as groundnut, gingelly, sunflower, soybean, and castor, cluster demonstration and cultivation of oilseeds in rice-fallow conditions will be encouraged.

In 2024-2025, the state government has decided to obtain GI tag for 10 agricultural products. These products are Sathyamangalam Red Banana, Kolli Hills Pepper, Meenambur Seeraga Samba, Ayyampalayam Nettai Thennai, Urigam Puli, Bhuvanagiri Mithi Pagarkai, Sencholam, Tirunelveli senna Leaf, Odaipatti Seedless Grapes and Gloriosa Superba at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.