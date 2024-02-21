TN agriculture budget 2024: Funds for palm industry not sufficient, say traders

THOOTHUKUDI: The state government plans to plant 10 lakh palmyra seeds across the state during 2024-25 and has allocated Rs1.14 crore to provide hands-on training to women to create palm products and crafts with palm leaves, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam announced during the fourth agriculture budget on Tuesday.

However, manufacturers of palm tree products flagged the poor funding to promote palm trees, the state tree of Tamil Nadu.

The horticulture department will plant 10 lakh palm seeds to promote palm cultivation, and over 200 people will be trained to make quality palm jaggery and other products. Besides, 100 women will also be trained to craft palm leaf products using the necessary equipment.

Following a decline in palm tree cover, the state government planted 47 lakh palm seeds over the past three years as part of the Palmyra Development Mission. The government has also trained 950 palm workers to produce palm jaggery, palm candy and other products, besides training 350 to make products using palm leaves.

However, entrepreneurs flagged the paltry allocation of funds for the promotion of palm products, even though palm leaves and palm fibre products are good alternatives for plastic products. “The sector needs more funding and encouragement for scientific research, innovation and value addition, as 90% of the existing trees remain untapped. There should be more research on palm juice (pathaneer) preservation so that it can be bottled and exported to other countries,” said R Harini, an entrepreneur.

SJ Kennedy, a palm activist told TNIE that climbing palm trees is a challenging task. “Yet, no risk-free solutions have been formulated, despite allocation cash awards for those inventing a device to climb palm trees,” he said.

“Apart from increasing the productivity of palm trees, and increasing the number of craftspersons, the government should provide more funds to market the products. The traders selling palm products, which is an alternative for many plastic products, must be incentivised so that craftspersons get good returns,” said T Grace Juliet Diana, a trader from Eral.

“The government should back efforts to take palm-based products such as handicrafts, baskets and toys to international markets and global trade fairs. Though the product is eco-friendly and is an effective alternative to plastics, the government has not considered such options,” Diana said.

