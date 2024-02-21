TN agriculture budget 2024: Tech-cum-promotion centre for millets, other budget schemes for Perambalur welcomed

PERAMBALUR: The announcement of a technology-cum-market promotion centre for millets, automation of machinery in the sugarcane mill, and works to be taken up under the watershed development programme in Perambalur in the state agriculture budget has enthused farmers in the district.

In the agriculture budget tabled on Tuesday, the state government announced that a technology-cum-market promotion centre for millets with necessary infrastructure will be established in Perambalur at a cost of Rs 4 crore. Elaborating on the announcement, an Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department official said, "In this, centre capacity building training on value addition technologies in millets and maize will be imparted to farmers, self-help groups, farmer interest groups and farmers producer companies. It will be implemented soon."

On the announcement, N Guru, a millet farmer from Veppanthattai, said, "Although value addition to millets is welcome, it can be achieved only if there is millet production in the district in the first place.

Millet farmers should hence be identified and incentives should be provided for taking up cultivation. Arrangements should also be made to make seeds available in areas where they are not available. Further, farmers’ harvest should be procured directly and value addition steps must be taken." S Velusamy, another farmer, said, “Besides the high production cost for maize, farmers are affected by the harvest not fetching a fair price.