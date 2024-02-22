Beneficiaries of TNUHDB units in Sidhapudur asked to pay Rs 85,000 each

COIMBATORE: A week after Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated housing tenement constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Sidhapudur, beneficiaries allege that officials have not given them keys for their houses and say they must pay Rs 85,000 as their share.
The residents claim a majority of the beneficiaries work as sanitation workers and that officials did not inform them about the beneficiary’s contribution while evicting them in 2018.
The district administration has clarified that beneficiary contribution is mandatory and that the people were informed about it.
R Tamil Nadu Selvam, president of Sidhapudur Residential Welfare Association said, “There were 216 houses in the old housing unit that was built in 1972. As the structure weakened, the government demolished it in 2018 and started building 224 new flats. Minister Udhayanidhi inaugurated it last week. However, keys were not handed over to beneficiaries so far as TNUHDB officials told us to pay the sum.”
“When the residents were evicted in 2018, officials did not inform them that their contribution should be paid before they enter their allotted houses. The norm was laid for Phase-II for which work started in 2021. It was not applicable for Phase-I. All the beneficiaries are from under privileged sections and work as daily wage earners. Only 41 beneficiaries got new flats as they paid the sum,” he added.
K Krishnaveni (56), a beneficiary, said, “My husband passed away few years ago. I have been living with my three daughters who are above the age of 18 years. I work as maid servant. I planned to move into the house in Sidhapudur after the completion. But, I could not move there now as they are demanding me to pay Rs 85,500 in the last minute.”
When contacted Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, said, “Contribution by beneficiary is mandatory. Grievance petitions were received from the beneficiaries regarding it. After checking them, we found out that not all beneficiaries are sanitary workers as they claimed.
Only around 15 beneficiaries are engaged as sanitary workers. Most of them are getting a permanent income. To facilitate easy payments, we are trying to help them get loans from the self-help groups.”