Beneficiaries of TNUHDB units in Sidhapudur asked to pay Rs 85,000 each

COIMBATORE: A week after Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated housing tenement constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Sidhapudur, beneficiaries allege that officials have not given them keys for their houses and say they must pay Rs 85,000 as their share.

The residents claim a majority of the beneficiaries work as sanitation workers and that officials did not inform them about the beneficiary’s contribution while evicting them in 2018.

The district administration has clarified that beneficiary contribution is mandatory and that the people were informed about it.