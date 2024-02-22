Beyond the 'Birthmark'

CHENNAI: Director Vikram Shreedharan feels that the story of Birthmark chooses its rather unique title. “The film is a thriller filled with lots of mysteries. We were very particular that we got this title as its crucial to the plot.”

The Shabeer Kallarakkal and Mirna Menon, starrer hitting the screens this Friday, is shot with limited actors in a contained environment, Vikram confesses that it was intentional.

“We ideated the script during pandemic and we were fixated on making a ‘feasible’ film, with the resources available. We decided to produce it all by ourselves, without the need for a major production house.”

The film has Jailer-fame Mirna playing a pregnant woman and Sarpatta Parambarai-fame Shabeer portraying her deceptive husband, who seemingly plots evil plans against her, and the whole drama is orchestrated in a birthing village.