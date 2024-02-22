Bill tabled to form TN highways body on lines of NHAI

CHENNAI: To expedite the development of state highways through private sector engagement, the state government has decided to establish the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority. The initiative was set in motion on Wednesday with the Highways Minister EV Velu tabling the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority Act 2024 bill in the Assembly, amending the Tamil Nadu Highways Act.

An official said unlike Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC), which operates within defined routes and constraints, the State Highways Authority Act will possess greater powers to fulfil its financial requirements and may also access international funding sources. “The authority is empowered to develop additional facilities along highways to enhance its revenue sources,” he said.

TNRDC, a distinct division within the state’s highways department, established in 1998, has undertaken notable road projects such as the Rajiv Gandhi Road (Old Mahabalipuram Road), East Coast Road, and Outer Ring Road through public-private partnerships in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO).