Bill tabled to form TN highways body on lines of NHAI

CHENNAI: To expedite the development of state highways through private sector engagement, the state government has decided to establish the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority. The initiative was set in motion on Wednesday with the Highways Minister EV Velu tabling the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority Act 2024 bill in the Assembly, amending the Tamil Nadu Highways Act.
An official said unlike Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC), which operates within defined routes and constraints, the State Highways Authority Act will possess greater powers to fulfil its financial requirements and may also access international funding sources. “The authority is empowered to develop additional facilities along highways to enhance its revenue sources,” he said.
TNRDC, a distinct division within the state’s highways department, established in 1998, has undertaken notable road projects such as the Rajiv Gandhi Road (Old Mahabalipuram Road), East Coast Road, and Outer Ring Road through public-private partnerships in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO).
Funding for these projects was secured through loans from multiple agencies, and toll plazas were established to recoup the expenditure and maintain the roads.
Out of the five toll plazas, four were closed on OMR, with only Navalur remaining operational. Additionally, TNRDC maintains four toll plazas on ORR and one at Uthandi on ECR.
The newly-formed state highways authority will have the responsibilities same as that of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The bill states the state government, as per the Tamil Nadu Highways Act 2001, can delegate any highway to the TNSHA for development purposes.
The state highways authority will be headed by a chairperson, with members appointed by the government.
According to the bill’s provisions, TNSHA, with governmental consent or as stipulated in any general or specific authorisation, can raise funds through bonds, debentures, or other instruments as deemed necessary.
Bill to raise retirement age of state University registrars passed
Chennai: The Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill raising the superannuation age of registrars of state universities from 58 to 60. Higher Education Minister RS Rajakannappan presented the bill that was an amendment to Tamil Nadu Universities Law.“As the government has already enhanced the age of government employees and teachers to 60, on the same analogy the retirement age of registrars in state universities will be raised to 60,” the bill said.
To implement the bill, the state government will make necessary amendments to Bharathiar University Act, Bharathidasan University Act, Alagappa University Act, Periyar University Act, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Act, Tamil Nadu Open University Act, Thiruvalluvar University Act and Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University Act.