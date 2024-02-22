Bills make panchayats responsible for handling solid waste scientifically in TN

CHENNAI: Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy on Wednesday introduced two separate bills to amend Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act of 1994, to curb indiscriminate disposal of septage on waterbodies in rural areas and to make it a duty of the village panchayats to handle the solid waste in a scientific manner.

Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Fourth Amendment) Act, 2024, includes detailed measures to regulate the operation and movement of the lorries or any other vehicles used for decanting of septic tanks. It also covers transportation of faecal sludge and septage to ensure their safe disposal in village panchayat areas.