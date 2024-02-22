Butterfly Park a haven for winged visitors, nature lovers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Butterfly Park, near the Vellalore Tank, has become a captivating spot for nature lovers, offering a serene escape from the bustling city life.

Established by Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, it was set up at Rs 39 lakh donated by Milacron India under the CSR initiative.

“The primary threats to butterfly species are habitat destruction and pollution. The butterfly park was established as part of a conservation effort,” said Sujai, a volunteer.

With a diverse range of plants serving as hosts and nectar source, the garden boasts a total of 103 butterfly varieties out of the 330 ones documented across Tamil Nadu. Butterflies such as plain tiger, blue tiger, stripe tiger crimson rose, common yellow and grass yellow can be found in abundance, and rare butterflies that can be seen only in the Western Ghat such as Chocolate albatross and bamboo tree brown can also be spotted here.