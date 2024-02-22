Butterfly Park a haven for winged visitors, nature lovers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Butterfly Park, near the Vellalore Tank, has become a captivating spot for nature lovers, offering a serene escape from the bustling city life.
Established by Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, it was set up at Rs 39 lakh donated by Milacron India under the CSR initiative.
“The primary threats to butterfly species are habitat destruction and pollution. The butterfly park was established as part of a conservation effort,” said Sujai, a volunteer.
With a diverse range of plants serving as hosts and nectar source, the garden boasts a total of 103 butterfly varieties out of the 330 ones documented across Tamil Nadu. Butterflies such as plain tiger, blue tiger, stripe tiger crimson rose, common yellow and grass yellow can be found in abundance, and rare butterflies that can be seen only in the Western Ghat such as Chocolate albatross and bamboo tree brown can also be spotted here.
KKPA coordinator R Manikandan said, “The park’s development involved careful selection and cultivation of more than 150 varieties of nectar and host plants for a year. Monthly surveys conducted in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Nature and Butterfly Society recorded 101 butterfly species initially.”
A book documenting 101 species of butterflies found in the park has been published. The book was written by A Pavendhan and is based on a year-long study he conducted from October 2021 to September 2022. The butterflies belong to five major families.
Highlighting the importance of preserving the wetland, Pavendhan said, “Undisturbed wetland can act as a reservoir. One can see a minimum of 30 species of butterflies during a visit to the Vellalore Butterfly Park.”
The park, designed to be wheelchair accessible, caters to visitors of all ages, offering an educational and conservational experience. The park will be opened in June and entry will be free.