Consumer forum slaps Rs 84,000 fine on motor vehicle company, bank for deficiency in service



In November of 2022, a motor company in Rajapalayam assured the petitioner that he could purchase Rs 1.36 lakh-worth two-wheeler on the day of paying an advance of Rs 24,000. The company stated that they would arrange the balance amount for the petitioner by arranging a bank loan, following which the petitioner agreed.

After making the purchase, the vehicle was registered at the regional transport office by the petitioner. However, respondents from the motor company later told him that the loan had been rejected by the bank, and asked him to settle the balance amount to get his vehicle's Registration Certificate book.