MADURAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that if the DMK government continues to stay in power in Tamil Nadu, even god will not be able to save the people of the state. Palaniswami was addressing a press meet held at the airport on Wednesday.
EPS said that even though the DMK government had announced more projects, including Tidel park in Madurai, in the previous budgets, funds are yet to be allotted. "Similarly, works on extending the airport's runway, and metro rail scheme lay idle. DMK is affixing new stickers to AIADMK schemes and showcasing them as new projects in the current budget, the leader added.
When asked why many from the BJP were joining AIADMK, EPS India's essence of democracy, and said that any political leader can defect to any party of his choice.
"Allotting seats to a particular party alone can't decide the success of the party. Stalin's family members are in DMK. It is just like a company. It is called 'dynastic politics'. This is where AIADMK and DMK differ from one another. A common cadre in the AIADMK can become a party functionary," he said.
When questioned over O Panneerselvam's statement on freezing the two leaves' symbol, EPS said that OPS' wish will not be fulfilled. "Both Madras High Court and the Supreme Court have given orders in favour of Edappadi," he said and stated that even the people of Tamil Nadu had started agitating against the DMK for increasing prices of essential goods, property tax, electricity charges, as well as degrading law and order.