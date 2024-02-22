Kamal Hassan ‘positive’ on alliance, says good things take time

CHENNAI: Expressing confidence on the ongoing discussions on alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan said “good news” will follow. “Good things will take time,” he said during his party’s seventh anniversary celebrations in Chennai.

Sources revealed MNM is currently in talks with the Congress and DMK, with a specific request for at least two Lok Sabha seats. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Kamal hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters. “I came to politics not for making money but to serve people,” he said.