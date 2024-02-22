Kamal Hassan ‘positive’ on alliance, says good things take time

CHENNAI: Expressing confidence on the ongoing discussions on alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan said “good news” will follow. “Good things will take time,” he said during his party’s seventh anniversary celebrations in Chennai.
Sources revealed MNM is currently in talks with the Congress and DMK, with a specific request for at least two Lok Sabha seats. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Kamal hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters. “I came to politics not for making money but to serve people,” he said.
Comparing the union government and the state government, he said, “The centre didn’t do even 10 % of what the state government did for the farmers.” He also slammed the Centre for treating the farmers, who were heading towards Delhi to stage a protest, as “enemies of the country”.
Reflecting on MNM’s achievements over the past seven years, he credited the party with revitalizing grama sabha meetings and spreading awareness among public. “Steps are also being taken to strengthen area sabhas in urban areas,” he added.