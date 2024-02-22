Madras High Court upholds stamp duty on registration of merger of firms

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that the state government can charge stamp duty on registration of merger of companies which has been approved by courts or tribunals. However, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said that if the duty has been paid in other states, it will have to be adjusted against the value calculated here.

The bench issued the order recently on a batch of appeals and petitions filed by Tamil Nadu government and few companies.

Upholding a 2020 G.O. in this regard, the bench said, “The authorities will be entitled to collect the stamp duty by calculating 2% of the market value of the immoveable property and excess duty, if any collected, shall stand refunded to the writ petitioners.”