No fund for repairs, pothole-ridden roads plague Shanmuga Nagar in TN

TIRUCHY: Commuters in Shanmuga Nagar and parts of Vasan Valley in Nachikurichi panchayat of the district will be up for a bumpy ride due to the pothole-ridden roads.

While the expanse between the 10th street and the 28th street of Shanmuga Nagar is lined with mini bungalows and villas, most of it lacks gravel roads, said sources.

"Despite paying taxes regularly, the basic facility in our area is really poor. Riding a bike through these streets is quite dangerous, especially during the rains, as the street gets flooded, posing a higher risk," said R Radhakrishan, a resident of Shanmuga Nagar.