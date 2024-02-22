Road repairs in Coimbatore rushed through without milling

COIMBATORE: Hurry makes worry! Social activists and motorists have raised concerns over the quality of the roads that are getting paved in haste by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The civic body is speeding up the re-paving of several roads in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. However, it is alleged the necessary milling of the pavements is avoided. (Milling, which is the removal of the bituminous layer from the torn road surface, is done before topping with a new layer during road repair.)

Several roads in the Coimbatore city were dug up in the past few months for the laying of optic fibre cables; pipelines for drinking water and gas supplies; and drainage. These works are being carried out across the city by various firms including private companies and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.