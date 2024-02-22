Six admitted to TN govt hosp for de-addiction go missing

Speaking to TNIE, CA Samiyappan, parent of a missing person, said,”My son was admitted to de-addiction centre of the Dharapuram for the past four months. We paid around Rs 10,000 per month. Yesterday, police informed us that the centre was closed and patients were transferred to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital. I came here but the nurse did not allow me to my son. Since he suffers from seizures, I am worried. The parents of the other missing patients are yet to come”

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Medical College Hospital Dean Dr R Murugesan said,”On February 20, 32 people , all aged above 18, were brought here from Dharapuram by ambulances. All of them were offered food and medicines. Since some of the parents were willing to discharge their wards, we decided to examine them the next day. But, six people went missing on Wednesday morning. Since we have already registered the names of the patients, we have informed the local police station (Tiruppur South ). We are inquiring whether they left on their own.”