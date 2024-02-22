Stir against Sri Lanka: TN pilgrims to skip Katchatheevu festival this year

As part of the strike, the fishermen hoisted black flags on their boats on Sunday, and staged a 10-km long rally from Rameswaram till Pamban. Amid the unrest, Ramanathapuram District Collector Vishnu Chandran assured the protesters of securing release for the individuals. The forums from Rameswaram had announced that if their release was not sought by Thursday, all fishermen will boycott the Katchatheevu festival, which is scheduled to be held on February 23 and 24.



Reverend Santhiyagu, Parish Priest of Verkottu Church in Ramanathapuram and organiser of the Katchatheevu pilgrimage committee, on Wednesday, announced that because of the ongoing strike, Tamil Nadu's pilgrimage to Katchatheevu has been canceled this year.



This will be the first time in seven years that the pilgrims from TN will be missing the festival. Sources said that minimal pilgrims from Tamil Nadu had travelled to Katchatheevu even during the Covid-induced lockdown. It is to be noted that the 19 fishermen, who were arrested by the Lankan Navy on February 8, are set to be produced before the court on Thursday.