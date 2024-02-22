TN conductor & driver evict Dalit woman from bus for carrying ‘beef’

DHARMAPURI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has suspended a bus driver and a conductor for forcing a 59-year-old Dalit woman to get off the bus mid-way at an unsafe location for allegedly carrying beef.

The incident happened on Tuesday on a Harur-Krishnagiri bus around noon. The passenger, Panchalai, is a resident of Navalai village in Morappur block of Dharmapuri district.

According to sources, the bus crew acted on their own, and nobody had objected to the passenger or her luggage. The bus crew knew what she was carrying and they didn’t check her belongings before asking her to deboard the bus, sources said.

“On Tuesday, Panchalai was travelling to Navalai on the Krishnagiri-bound bus. During the journey, the conductor abruptly stopped the bus around 12.20pm and forced the woman to get off. It is suspected that the driver knew that the Scheduled Caste woman would buy beef from Harur, transport it in a vessel to her native Navalai village, and sell it for livelihood there.