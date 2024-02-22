TN govt panels to probe ‘illegal’ land allocation to private persons

CHENNAI: After facing severe criticism for inaction against officials of the registration and revenue departments who were involved in “illegal allocation” of government land parcels to private individuals, the state government constituted two committees on Wednesday. These committees, each headed by an IAS officer, have been tasked with the responsibility of inquiring into the malpractice in issuing patta and selling land in St Thomas Mount and in Pallikaranai marshland.

In an order, B Jothi Nirmalasamy, secretary of the Commercial Taxes & Registration Departments, said a committee led by Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade will investigate the illegal sale of land parcels in the Pallikaranai marshland.

This committee will consist of three other members: Chennai district revenue officer Anushiya, collector personal assistant (general) A Saraswathi, and tahsildhar J Radhakrishnan. The committee will scrutinise the assignment of pattas for individuals, registration of documents at sub-registrar offices, conduct field visits, and submit recommendations on the involvement of officials in the allocation and registration of land.