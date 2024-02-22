TN govt’s new policy lays roadmap for women’s welfare for next 10 years

CHENNAI: The state government unveiled the much-anticipated Tamil Nadu Women’s Policy - 2024 on Wednesday, more than two years after the draft was released. The policy outlines the goals to be achieved for the development of women in social, economic and political spheres, while prioritising their emotional and mental well-being.

Although the initial draft included schemes to achieve the specified objectives, the final policy only mentions the intended course of action without specifying particular schemes. Building on the draft, the revised policy gives more emphasis to women entrepreneurs apart from employment.

To empower women socially, the government will concentrate on improving their status by bringing appropriate changes in education and research and making healthcare facilities more accessible and also create awareness apart from ensuring their nutrition.

The policy stated that services to address the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition will be strengthened and systematically monitored at the highest-level in the state, with a focus on nutritional care for the first 1,000 days after birth.