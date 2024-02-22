TN opposition leader EPS, ministers clash in House over govt’s debt burden

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and ministers Thangam Thennarasu and EV Velu clashed in the Assembly on Wednesday over the growing debt burden of the state government.

Intervening the discussion on the general budget and agriculture budget for the year 2024-25, Palaniswami said during the 10 years of the AIADMK regime, only Rs 4.10 lakh crore was borrowed.

During the Covid-19 period, the government lost revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore in various sectors.

Palaniswami also argued that borrowing by the government is normal but the DMK government has borrowed too much. “Also, during the AIADMK regime, the borrowed amount was largely spent on capital expenditure. But the DMK government has spent the borrowed money for revenue expenditure rather than on capital expenditure.”