TN police book News18 Bihar for false post on social media

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, has registered a case against News18 Bihar for posting a video on Monday on their X handle @News18Bihar falsely claiming that two migrant workers from their state were allegedly pushed out of a running train in Chennai.
The video claimed that one of them was electrocuted to death while the other was severely injured.
The video also showed a coffin containing the body of the deceased at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.
Refuting the claims, the Chennai city police issued a press note on Wednesday saying that the news was completely false and no such incident took place in its jurisdiction. A case under IPC sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b) and 505 (2) has been registered against News18 Bihar.
A police officer told TNIE, “The actual incident took place on February 6 when a person named Mohan Mahto Gram Turkaulia of Bihar climbed atop a train headed to Tambaram at Villupuram station and got electrocuted. He sustained severe burns and was rushed to the Kilpauk hospital, where he died. The Villupuram Government Railway Police registered a case and an inquiry was held. A no-objection certificate was obtained from the Villupuram district police and the body was sent to his hometown. So, the information in the news clip is completely false.”
When last checked by TNIE on Wednesday, the video was still not taken down.