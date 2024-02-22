TN police book News18 Bihar for false post on social media

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, has registered a case against News18 Bihar for posting a video on Monday on their X handle @News18Bihar falsely claiming that two migrant workers from their state were allegedly pushed out of a running train in Chennai.

The video claimed that one of them was electrocuted to death while the other was severely injured.

The video also showed a coffin containing the body of the deceased at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Refuting the claims, the Chennai city police issued a press note on Wednesday saying that the news was completely false and no such incident took place in its jurisdiction. A case under IPC sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b) and 505 (2) has been registered against News18 Bihar.