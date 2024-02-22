‘Will take a call on reopening Ennore plant after checks’: TN Minister

CHENNAI: Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan, in response to a calling attention motion raised by members of various political parties concerning the Ammonia leak at Coromandel International Ltd(CIL), Ennore, said the government will take a final decision on the plant’s reopening after inspections.

The minister assured that TNPCB would oversee the proper implementation of the technical committee’s recommendations.

A seven-member technical committee, appointed by the state government to assess the damage and propose measures, recommended actions such as replacing old pipelines with new ones equipped with automatic tripping system and accident control device, and establishing an automatic interlocking system in the factory area for pipelines carrying Ammonia and other substances.