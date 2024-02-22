YouTube lessons fail, robber lands in jail in TN

ERODE: People use the internet to learn new and innovative things. A government employee in Erode chose to learn how to commit burglaries by watching YouTube videos. Looks like he was not attentive, as a result of which he is now cooling his heels behind bars.

According to police, Dayanand (32), of Kethampalayam in Kadathur, worked as an office assistant in the horticulture department in Nilgiris district since 2019. But he was irregular at work and incurred huge debts also.

Desperate to wriggle out of the financial mess, he decided to turn a thief and tried to learn the tricks of the trade by watching YouTube, a police officer said.