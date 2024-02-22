YouTube lessons fail, robber lands in jail in TN

ERODE: People use the internet to learn new and innovative things. A government employee in Erode chose to learn how to commit burglaries by watching YouTube videos. Looks like he was not attentive, as a result of which he is now cooling his heels behind bars.
According to police, Dayanand (32), of Kethampalayam in Kadathur, worked as an office assistant in the horticulture department in Nilgiris district since 2019. But he was irregular at work and incurred huge debts also.
Desperate to wriggle out of the financial mess, he decided to turn a thief and tried to learn the tricks of the trade by watching YouTube, a police officer said.
After watching a few videos, Dayanand grew confident and decided to break into the house of Nataraj, a resident of Kethampalayam who works in an insurance company.
On Monday night, he entered the house wearing a mask, and tried to steal jewels worn by Nataraj’s wife Kanjana. But she woke up and raised alarm. As Nataraj and his sons came running,he escaped. “Nataraj complained to Kadathur police on Tuesday morning. When a team was conducting inquiry in the house, officers spotted Dayanand walking up and down the street suspiciously.
Police secured him on suspicion and he spilled the beans during questioning.“Dayanand learned that Nataraj had sold property and kept the money in the home. On Monday night, he stood at the door waiting for an opportune moment.
Nataraj opened the door to go to the toilet and left the door open. Dayanand then entered the house.” police said. “Having escaped the previous night, Dayanand went to the street where Nataraj lived on Tuesday morning curious to know what was happening, and was caught,” police added.