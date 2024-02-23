AIADMK MLAs stage walkout after EPS-minister duel

CHENNAI: The Mekedatu dam project proposed by Karnataka sparked a war of words between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK in the Assembly, with opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accusing the government of demonstrating a casual approach in the issue and voicing his opposition to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) discussing the proposal. Palaniswami and AIADMK MLAs later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Countering the accusation, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said the government was never apathetic to the issue and Karnataka cannot build a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu without the consent of the lower riparian state. He also ruled out any further talks with Karnataka as the Cauvery Tribunal was formed to resolve the dispute after several rounds of talks between the two states.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of the minister, Palaniswami said the DMK government should have adopted a resolution condemning the CWMA for allowing a discussion on Mekedatu which is beyond the jurisdiction of the authority. Also, the state government should have moved the Supreme Court against CWMA discussing the Karnataka government’s proposal.

TN yet to reveal decision taken by CWMA: EPS

Aft er the AIADMK walkout, Duraimurugan said, “The state government has been opposing the Mekedatu issue at the CWMA. Already, four cases are pending disposal before the SC. We have clearly told the court that the CWMA has no power to discuss the issue.”