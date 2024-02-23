Illegal quarrying in TN's Tirunelveli causes Rs 700 crore loss to state exchequer, alleges NGO; files complaint with DVAC

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation, has alleged that illegal quarrying in Tirunelveli district and the failure to impose penalty on erring quarries have resulted in loss of over Rs 700 crore to the state exchequer. The organisation has also filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said in Tirunelveli district alone more than 50 stone quarries are operational. A tragic incident unfolded on May 14, 2022, during late hours at a stone quarry in Tharuvai village, in which four people lost their lives.

Subsequent investigation by a special team led by Nirmal Raj, then Director of Geology and Mining, revealed that many quarries had exceeded the permissible depth for quarrying operations and mining was done during prohibited night hours, violating environmental clearance conditions and lease agreements, Venkatesan stated.

Citing information obtained through RTI, he said, acting on this report the sub-collector of Cheranmahadevi imposed penalties totalling Rs 262 crore on 24 quarries involved in illegal activities. All quarries in Tirunelveli district were shut down on the collector’s orders, he added.

According to him, in a blatant disregard for proper procedures, quarry owners affected by the closure directly appealed to then Commissioner of Geology and Mining J Jayakanthan, instead of the collector. Jayakanthan allegedly reduced the total penalty to Rs 13.8 crore, and allowed the quarries to reopen. He also extended the lease for five months to compensate for the closure period.

Recalling that Tirunelveli MP Gnanathiraviam opposed former collector Vishnu for cracking down on illegal quarrying during a press conference in June 2022, Arappor claimed that the MP had direct interests in quarrying.