Leader of Opposition seeks statehood for Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Stressing for statehood and other demands aimed at fostering development in Puducherry, Leader of Opposition R Siva on Thursday presented a memorandum to the Parliamentary Standing Committee, who are on a visit to Puducherry.

The memorandum highlighted the longstanding aspiration of the people, political parties, and social movements of Puducherry for statehood, emphasizing that the Union Government should heed the 14 unanimous resolutions passed by the Assembly over the past four decades.

Citing the decrease of Central funds from 75% to less than 20 % now, Siva called upon the committee to advocate for Puducherry’s inclusion in the 16th Finance Commission to address this disparity.

The issue of debt repayment also featured prominently in Siva’s demands, with a significant portion of the state budget allocated to servicing old debts. He urged the union government to consider waiving old loans.

Another critical concern raised by the leader of the opposition pertained to the potential privatization of Puducherry’s power sector, valued at approximately Rs 5,000 crore. He underscored the importance of preserving government control over the power sector to safeguard the interests of the populace.

He also called for financial assistance from the union government to facilitate the renovation and operation of various state-owned enterprises, including Swadeshi, Bharti, and Cooperative Sugar Mills.

Further, he urged the Committee to recommend the immediate reopening of ration shops and provide a reservation policy for education, employment and healthcare for the people of Puducherry in JIPMER. He also called for the establishment state Public service board and the exemption of Puducherry from CGST, citing its smallness.

Additionally, he urged the Committee to expedite the expansion of ports and airports, as well as the development of tourism infrastructure in Puducherry. Siva emphasized the urgency of implementing the Chennai-Nagapatinam East Coast Railway project to enhance connectivity and spur economic development in the region.