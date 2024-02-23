‘No decision on train diversion via Podanur’

COIMBATORE: Railways has denied reports that 12 trains (six pairs) would soon be operated via Podanur instead of Coimbatore junction. Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, on Thursday clarified no decision has been taken yet on the issue. “Nothing will be done without discussing with the public representatives, “ he said in response to objections raised by train enthusiasts, ZRUCC and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam.

Speculation was rife that Railways would divert the Alappuzha-Chennai Central (Alappuzha Superfast Express), Thiruvanathapuram Central- New Delhi (Kerala Superfast Express), Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh (Vivek Express), Kochuveli-Yasvantpur (Kochuveli Superfast Express), 2669/70 Ernakulam Patna Express and the 22643/44 Ernakulam Patna Express (Biweekly) via Podanur.

Train enthusiasts and regular commuters opposed the move. “After a long protest, these trains are operated through Coimbatore. Any move to divert some trains via Podanur will be opposed. This has to be strongly condemned since the Railways is ignoring Coimbatore railway station,” said K Ramakrishnan, general secretary of TPDK.

J Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, urged Railways not to go ahead with the plan. “Passengers in and around Coimbatore take the overnight Kochuveli-Yesvantpur train to go to Bengaluru. Also, Delhi-bound people board trains from Coimbatore railway station on a daily basis. How will these travellers reach Podanur?,” questioned Sathish.

“If the Railways cites congestion as the reason to divert these trains we will not accept it. If Erode station can handle 165 trains with just four platforms and Tirupur can handle 137 trains with only two platforms, why not Coimbatore handle 137 trains with six platforms,” asked K Jayaraj, a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC).