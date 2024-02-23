Puducherry Assembly passes Rs 4,634 crore vote on account

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly on Thursday passed a vote on account (VOA) of Rs 4,634.29 crore to meet the expenses for the five months of the financial year 2024-2025. The opposition parties staged a walkout protesting against the presentation of VOA instead of a full budget.

According to the vote on account presented by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is also holding the finance portfolio, the aggregate gross expenditure is estimated at Rs 12,250 crore for the fiscal 2024-2025. Against this requirement, on account for five months is Rs 5,187 crore of which Rs 4,634.29 crore have been passed in the assembly, while Rs 552.70 crore is charged on the consolidated fund of the government. The house also passed the supplementary demand for grants to the tune of `948.06 crore for the 2023 -2024 fiscal.

The Puducherry Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (Exemption from approvals to commence business) Bill 2024 tabled by the Home and Industries Minister A Namassivayam was passed during the session. The bill aims to promote MSME units by exempting them from obtaining licences for the first three years of operation.

The house also passed the Puducherry Town and Country Planning (Amendment) bill, which expects to remove cut-off ceiling to implement regularisation of buildings constructed unauthorisedly or in deviation from the sanctioned plans by levy of regularisation charges. When DMK raised opposition against the bill, the chief minister said that it enables people to get the construction of the buildings regularized under one-time measures, which will also fetch the government revenue.