Report on harassment at Kalakshetra disturbing: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has termed the failure of Kalakshetra Foundation to effectively address sexual harassment allegations raised by the students for long as a blight on the institution.

“The allegations of omission and commission put forth by the petitioners shall now be enquired into expeditiously and matters taken to a logical conclusion. However, and undoubtedly, it is a blight on Kalakshetra that such allegations were being made for long by the students without being effectively and promptly addressed,” said Justice Anita Sumanth, in an order passed on Wednesday on a batch of petitions related to the sexual harassment of students.

She also noted that the report of the independent committee headed by retired judge Justice Kannan is graphic on the nature of the alleged sexual harassment.

“The allegations are distasteful to say the least and extremely disturbing. The committee has made a series of recommendations and some are reiterated in this order for urgent consideration by the management of Kalakshetra,” the judge stressed.

Recommendations include total ban on entry of students into the teachers’ quarters except for community celebrations, formulation of a students redressal mechanism, office automation with maintenance of records such as attendance registers and recording of entry and exit of all staff and faculty.

She noted that a draft of the Gender Neutral Policy for Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment Complaints has been circulated at the instance of the petitioners and has been exchanged, debated and discussed with the respondents. During the course of the hearings, it took shape into a Gender Neutral Policy that both the sides approved.