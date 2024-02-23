Sunshine idea: Tamil Nadu targets 25 lakh solar-powered houses in a year

CHENNAI: After the union govt unveiled its plan to enrol one crore domestic power consumers under the new rooftop solar scheme, the state power utility, Tangedco, has set an ambitious target to enrol 25 lakh consumers in Tamil Nadu over the next one year. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had set the target to cover one crore households under the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojana Scheme across the country. About 25% of the targeted nationwide beneficiaries are expected to be from Tamil Nadu, sources said. The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi on January 22.

According to sources, the MNRE has sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in this regard. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said the centre would give 300 units of free power each to one crore households under the scheme. Domestic consumers can save up to `1,495 bimonthly by installing 1 kW rooftop solar unit, officials said.

To meet the target, Tangedco has directed its officials of non-conventional energy sources to enrol at least 1,000 households in each section office to reach the target of 25 lakh households. Tangedco has 2,837 section offices across 12 zones. A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Instruction has been given to all Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers to promote the installation of solar rooftops, particularly among domestic consumers. These solar rooftops would be connected to the grid with bidirectional meters.”

The MNRE has simplified the enrolment procedure by launching a national solar rooftop portal. Consumers can apply for a solar rooftop plant and receive subsidies directly into their bank accounts by applying through the portal.