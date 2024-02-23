Tamil Nadu: Head constable suspended for lewd remarks to woman seeking stolen vehicle recovery

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the crime wing of the Otteri Police Station was suspended for making lewd comments to a woman when she had come to the police station for the follow-up on her theft complaint.

The woman had filed a complaint about the incident to senior police officers, who conducted an inquiry, following which the cop was suspended.

According to police sources, the head constable Velmurugan had reportedly made lewd comments to the woman and asked her to remove her burqa.