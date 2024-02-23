Tamil Nadu: Head constable suspended for lewd remarks to woman seeking stolen vehicle recovery

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the crime wing of the Otteri Police Station was suspended for making lewd comments to a woman when she had come to the police station for the follow-up on her theft complaint.
The woman had filed a complaint about the incident to senior police officers, who conducted an inquiry, following which the cop was suspended.
According to police sources, the head constable Velmurugan had reportedly made lewd comments to the woman and asked her to remove her burqa.
The complainant Mariam (name changed) had lodged a missing two-wheeler complaint on February 14. A case was registered and the police informed her that they had commenced an investigation. Two days later, Mariam spotted her stolen vehicle near Pudupet. She passed this information to the police and they subsequently recovered the vehicle.
Later, when Mariam went to the police station, she requested Velmurugan to hand over her vehicle immediately. However, Velmurugan said that she had to get the vehicle from the court since an FIR was registered. In the argument that ensued, Velmurugan made lewd comments to Mariam and had asked her to remove her burqa as it hid her face.
“Mariam then informed the senior officials on Tuesday. An inquiry was launched and based on it, Velmurugan was suspended on Thursday," a senior police officer said.