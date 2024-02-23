Teenage pregnancy cases fall in TN's Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: Teenage pregnancy cases have been declining for the past three years in Krishnagiri district. The number has gone down from 627 cases in the April 2021 to March 2022 period to 165 during the March 2022 to April 2023 period. In contrast, the same had went up from 242 cases in the April 2018 to March 2019 period to 627 cases during the April 2020 to March 2021 period, show the Health Management Information System (HMIS) data.

“Teenage pregnancy in Krishnagiri district is showing decreasing trend for the past three years from April 2021 to January 2024 due to various awareness programmes against child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Out of the 10 blocks in Krishnagiri district teenage pregnancy cases are high in Krishnagiri, Kaveripattinam and Uthangarai for the past six years than other blocks.

The reason for this is the fear among people of some castes about elopement or love marriage of their girl child and it leads to child marriage. Most of the women are in the 17-19 age group and a few in the 15-16 group. In some places, people are showing reluctance despite many awareness programme.

Also the registering of FIRs against child marriages in the past two years has also resulted in reduction of child marriage cases,” said Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar citing the data.